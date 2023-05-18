Left Menu

New Crown members of Waikato River Authority appointed

Waipa District Council Mayor Susan O’Regan is also a dairy farmer and supporter of environmental projects including wetland restoration and riparian plantings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-05-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 10:48 IST
New Crown members of Waikato River Authority appointed
“The Crown-appointed members join iwi members in working together to restore and protect the river’s health for future generations,” Mr Parker said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Stuart Muir, Susan O’Regan and Shadrach Rolleston have been appointed as new Crown members of the Waikato River Authority, Environment Minister David Parker announced today.

“The Authority is a key contributor to the sustainable management and protection of the Waikato River, New Zealand’s longest. The Authority’s projects include planting 120,000 native plants in Port Waikato to improve biodiversity, and cleaning the Mangati stream to encourage the rejuvenation of inanga species.

“The Crown-appointed members join iwi members in working together to restore and protect the river’s health for future generations,” Mr Parker said.

Stuart Muir, a dairy farm owner and operator, has a background in local and regional governance with experience in river restoration, environmental management and agri-business strategy and planning.

Waipa District Council Mayor Susan O’Regan is also a dairy farmer and supporter of environmental projects including wetland restoration and riparian plantings.

An experienced public servant, Shadrach Rolleston brings knowledge and experience in te reo and tikanga Māori, environmental planning, and resource management.

Two existing Authority members, Co-chair Stuart Kneebone and Erina Watene-Rawiri, were reappointed. The five Crown members join five iwi-appointed members, Co-chair Tipa Mahuta and Wikiōria Tāne, Nachelle Griffiths, Roger Pikia and Danny Loughlin.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023