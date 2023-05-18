New Crown members of Waikato River Authority appointed

Stuart Muir, Susan O’Regan and Shadrach Rolleston have been appointed as new Crown members of the Waikato River Authority, Environment Minister David Parker announced today.

“The Authority is a key contributor to the sustainable management and protection of the Waikato River, New Zealand’s longest. The Authority’s projects include planting 120,000 native plants in Port Waikato to improve biodiversity, and cleaning the Mangati stream to encourage the rejuvenation of inanga species.

“The Crown-appointed members join iwi members in working together to restore and protect the river’s health for future generations,” Mr Parker said.

Stuart Muir, a dairy farm owner and operator, has a background in local and regional governance with experience in river restoration, environmental management and agri-business strategy and planning.

Waipa District Council Mayor Susan O’Regan is also a dairy farmer and supporter of environmental projects including wetland restoration and riparian plantings.

An experienced public servant, Shadrach Rolleston brings knowledge and experience in te reo and tikanga Māori, environmental planning, and resource management.

Two existing Authority members, Co-chair Stuart Kneebone and Erina Watene-Rawiri, were reappointed. The five Crown members join five iwi-appointed members, Co-chair Tipa Mahuta and Wikiōria Tāne, Nachelle Griffiths, Roger Pikia and Danny Loughlin.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)