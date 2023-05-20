Raj govt approves proposal to create GIS-based 3D models of 4 cities

Rajasthan government has approved a proposal for developing Geographic Information System (GIS) based 3D models of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer. According to an official statement, the state government will develop GIS-based 3D models of the four cities for better planning and management of urban development. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 106.46 crore for the implementation of GIS-based 3D city and Rajdhara Satellite Imagery Repository projects in these four cities.

With this, proposing land use in the master plan of the cities, construction and expansion of new roads, flyovers, new colonies, drainage plan including various works on the ground, large scale infrastructure development, transport planning, land planning, town planning etc. It will be easier to make effective assessments, simulations and planning. A virtual tour of the city can also be done through Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality of the developed 3D model, the statement said.

Apart from this, a 'repository' of satellite imagery of different time periods of Rajasthan will also be established on the Rajdhara platform. This will facilitate analysis of land use, land cover, changes in reservoirs/water sources and forest areas, crop yield estimation, growth and spread of cities, etc. as per the requirements of various departments.

Under another decision, Lavkush Gardens will be developed in all the districts of the state, for which Rs 66 crore has been approved for this. This will give a boost to eco-tourism. Models related to forests and wildlife will be established in these gardens, through which children will be able to learn about environment and wildlife conservation, it said.

Eco-trail paths will be constructed and there will be space for exhibition. The purpose of these gardens is to educate people about environmental protection, the statement said.

