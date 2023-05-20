Left Menu

LDF govt in Kerala celebrates second anniversary, releases progress card on its achievements

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-05-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:53 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the opposition protest alleging various issues against the Left front government in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led dispensation on Saturday celebrated its second anniversary and released its ''progress card'' listing out the completion of various assurances in its election manifesto. Addressing a massive gathering here, Vijayan said Kerala has witnessed rapid development under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule in the last seven years.

This is the second anniversary of the second consecutive LDF government in Kerala.

He said the government aims to develop the state at par with the developed nations of the world.

Along with infrastructure development of the state, Vijayan said the government also focussed on developing the agricultural capability and increased the paddy cultivation from 1,70,000 hectares to 2,23,000. ''The GDP of the state increased by 12.01 per cent. The unemployment came down to five per cent from 12 per cent. Our promise of starting one lakh enterprises resulted in the incubation of over 1,40,000,'' Vijayan said.

Attacking the Congress-led UDF which had staged a siege to the state secretariat today morning, Vijayan said the opposition front was trying their best to defame the Left government.

''If there are any lapses on part of the government, they (UDF) can point it out. But in the last seven years, they (opposition) are unable to find any mistakes and now they are spreading lies against us,'' Vijayan said.

He said the education and health sectors along with the road network in the state witnessed a massive change under the Left front government.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of UDF workers including women from various districts arrived in the state capital and positioned themselves near the Secretariat complex, located in the heart of the city, alleging misrule under the Left dispensation.

The government came out with an advertisement picking on the title of controversial film 'The Kerala Story' claiming the state was celebrating ''The Real Kerala Story'' of social harmony and progressive values under its rule. The film, released across the country recently, had faced charges of depicting Kerala in poor light.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

