With improved highways, vehicle tyres of global standards needed in India: Gadkari

Because now 32 such highways are being built, so not only will the speed increase, but naturally we will also look at the quality of the tyres. The Union minister said that the work of the 917-km six-lane Economic Corridor in Rajasthan would be completed by October 2023.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:51 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday highlighted the need for vehicle tyres of international standards with the improvement in highways and speed. He said that the government will prepare new norms in consultation with tyre manufacturers so that tyre burst accidents are reduced.

''Vehicle speed has improved with the improved highways in the country, so now we will have to make tyres of international standard. We will soon make norms as per the requirement of international standard tyres so that there is no accident due to tyre burst,'' Gadkari told reporters in Bikaner. He was in the city to review the progress of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway.

''Because now 32 such highways are being built, so not only will the speed increase, but naturally we will also look at the quality of the tyres.'' The Union minister said that the work of the 917-km six-lane Economic Corridor in Rajasthan would be completed by October 2023. In Rajasthan, 93 per cent of 550 km of 637 kilometre six-lane economic corridor has been completed at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. ''We will soon request the Prime Minister and invite him to inaugurate the Rajasthan portion,'' he added. He said that this corridor is passing through 15 districts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat. Gadkari said that this is such a corridor, which is connecting three refineries of the country, including Bhatinda Refinery of Punjab, Barmer Refinery of Rajasthan and Jamnagar Refinery of Gujarat. This will reduce the cost of petrol, diesel and gas, he said.

