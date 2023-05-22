Left Menu

Rain likely in Bihar till May 26 in major relief from heat

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Most parts of Bihar are likely to get light to moderate rainfall over the next four days in a major relief from the scorching for the people, the weather office said on Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall along with hailstorms is likely in the majority of the districts till May 26, it said, adding that wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph.

The rain is expected to bring some respite from the scorching heat with the maximum temperature dropping by a few notches, it said.

The change in the weather was attributed to a cyclonic circulation over eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The highest temperature in the state on Monday was recorded in Aurangabad district where the mercury touched 43.1 degrees Celsius. At Dehri in Rohtas, it was 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Gaya recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius, Siwan recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius and Nawada recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

In state capital Patna, the maximum temperature was 38.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

