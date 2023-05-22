Rain likely in Bihar till May 26 in major relief from heat
- Country:
- India
Most parts of Bihar are likely to get light to moderate rainfall over the next four days in a major relief from the scorching for the people, the weather office said on Monday.
Light to moderate rainfall along with hailstorms is likely in the majority of the districts till May 26, it said, adding that wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph.
The rain is expected to bring some respite from the scorching heat with the maximum temperature dropping by a few notches, it said.
The change in the weather was attributed to a cyclonic circulation over eastern Uttar Pradesh.
The highest temperature in the state on Monday was recorded in Aurangabad district where the mercury touched 43.1 degrees Celsius. At Dehri in Rohtas, it was 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Gaya recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius, Siwan recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius and Nawada recorded 40 degrees Celsius.
In state capital Patna, the maximum temperature was 38.4 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aurangabad
- Bihar
- Gaya
- Patna
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rohtas
- Siwan
- Nawada
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths in Jalaun road accident
Karnataka polls: Ahead of May 10 slugfest, top Lingayat Maths draw political visitors
Congress leaders Jagadish Shettar, Shamanur Shivashankarappa meet Lingayat seers ahead of Karnataka polls
Seer to bat for hike in quota, minority status for Lingayats
Channapatna's famed toy industry hit by expressway project cries for attention ahead of Assembly polls