2 tourists from Gujarat die after rafting boat capsizes in J-K's Pahalgam

Two tourists from Gujarat died after a rafting boat capsized in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

They said a group of tourists were rafting in the river Lidder in Pahalgam when the boat capsized. Three tourists were taken to a hospital where two of them -- Patel Shaemilaben (51) and Patel Bhikabhai (51) from Gujarat -- were declared dead, the officials said.

A rescue team is on the job and further details are awaited.

