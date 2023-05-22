2 tourists from Gujarat die after rafting boat capsizes in J-K's Pahalgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Two tourists from Gujarat died after a rafting boat capsized in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
They said a group of tourists were rafting in the river Lidder in Pahalgam when the boat capsized. Three tourists were taken to a hospital where two of them -- Patel Shaemilaben (51) and Patel Bhikabhai (51) from Gujarat -- were declared dead, the officials said.
A rescue team is on the job and further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Patel Bhikabhai
- Patel Shaemilaben
- Anantnag
- Gujarat
- Jammu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China, Pakistan mention Kashmir in a joint statement
Why elections being delayed in Jammu and Kashmir, asks Farooq Abdullah
Kashmir awaits economic boost as G20 meeting set to bring new hope for employment, investment
Jammu and Kashmir's film tourism takes flight with 300 new shooting destinations
G20 events in Kashmir "highly irresponsible": Pakistan plays broken record