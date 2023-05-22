ITC sets up consumer goods manufacturing unit in Odisha's Khurda, CM inaugurates

Left Menu

It is dedicated to seven production lines, including Aashirvaad atta, Yippee noodles, Sunfeast biscuits and Bingo chips.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:34 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated ITC's integrated consumer goods manufacturing and logistics facility at Khurda.

Congratulating ITC CMD Sanjeev Puri, Patnaik urged him to expand the company's footprint in the state.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to making Odisha the next industrial hub in the country.

The Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022 aims to transform Odisha into a modern and advanced industrial state by offering the investors outstanding opportunities for sustainable business growth and fostering holistic socio-economic development of the people, he said.

The food processing sector is one of the priority sectors in IPR 2022 and this facility by ITC marks a significant milestone for Odisha, he said.

The facility is built on an area of 35 acre. It is dedicated to seven production lines, including Aashirvaad atta, Yippee! noodles, Sunfeast biscuits and Bingo! chips.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray and Khurda MLA Jyotirindra Nath Mitra, among others.

