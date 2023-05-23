Left Menu

Two killed in blaze at godown in Bengal's Malda

PTI | Malda | Updated: 23-05-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 13:06 IST
Two persons were charred to death in a blaze at a godown in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said the blaze erupted at a carbide godown in the morning and spread to other adjacent godowns in Netaji Municipal Market in English Bazar town.

Local merchants said that among the godowns affected was one which stored firecrackers. Officials said the deceased have been identified as van pullers Ganesh Rishi (40) and Manglu Mondal (45), while two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce vice president Kamalesh Bihani said that 12 godowns, including one storing firecrackers, were gutted in the blaze.

Police said five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze is yet to be fully doused.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, a police officer said.

Bihani said it was suspected that the fire was sparked after carbide, used for ripening mangoes, exploded after falling on the ground while unloading.

Power supply was shut in a part of the town to prevent further spread of the fire but was restored later.

A large police contingent has been deployed at the spot.

At least 16 people have been killed in blazes occurring in places storing firecrackers in different parts of the state in the last eight days.

