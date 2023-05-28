Mutilated carcass of leopard found in UP's Amangarh Tiger Reserve

The mutilated carcass of an adult leopard was found in the Amangarh Tiger Reserve area here, Forest Department officials said on Sunday.

It is suspected that the leopard was killed in a tiger attack, they said.

On Saturday, Bhopal Singh, section in-charge of Amangarh Tiger Reserve, found the mutilated carcass of a four-year-old leopard lying in compartment number seven of the reserve, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Kumar Sharma said.

The leopard's organs were intact and tiger footprints were found near the carcass, which suggests that the leopard was killed in a tiger attack, he said.

Sharma said post-mortem examination of the carcass has been conducted and the viscera of the animal has been preserved.

