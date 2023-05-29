Left Menu

NBCC Q4 net profit jumps more than 2-fold to Rs 113.63 cr; income rises to Rs 2,843 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 19:25 IST
NBCC Q4 net profit jumps more than 2-fold to Rs 113.63 cr; income rises to Rs 2,843 cr

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 113.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

Its net profit stood at Rs 41.10 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,843.09 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2,496.44 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2022-23 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 278 crore from Rs 237.92 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company's total income grew to Rs 8,961.47 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 7,884.56 crore in 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023