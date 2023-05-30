J-K LG Sinha inaugurates infra projects in Baramulla

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated several key infrastructure projects, custom hiring centres for farmers and poly greenhouses for self-help groups in Baramulla district, officials said.

Sinha also laid the foundation stone of various projects, they added.

The projects dedicated to the public have the potential to bring transformation not only in Baramulla but in the entire Jammu Kashmir, the Lt governor said.

The upgradation of Narbal-Tangmarg road will further strengthen the connectivity, he added.

This aspirational district has transformed itself into a centre of economic importance in the last few years. The quality of life that the citizens of Baramulla had dreamed for a long time is being fulfilled to a large extent, Sinha said.

Paying homage to ''lion of Baramulla'' Maqbool Sherwani, he said the youth of the district are scripting new milestones in various sectors and making significant contributions in nation building.

The Lt Governor called upon the PRI members and all the stakeholders for their active participation in effective implementation of the holistic agriculture development programme and other development endeavours of the government.

''Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) offers an opportunity to empower 3/4th population of J-K. We have to ensure that Kisan Sampark Abhiyan benefits more farmers and subsequent interventions lead to sustained growth and development,'' he added.

Sinha urged the people to isolate those elements who are trying to disrupt peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

