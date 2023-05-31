Rain lashes parts of Haryana, Punjab
Rain lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab, causing the mercury to dip below the average for the period, on Wednesday.
Hisar, Narnaul, Karnal, Rohtak, Panchkula, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana received rain, according to the weather report issued by the Met office.
In Punjab, rain lashed Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Mohali, it said.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also witnessed rainfall.
Several parts of the two states and Chandigarh have received intermittent rainfall over the past nearly two weeks that have brought temperatures below normal.
