Left Menu

Global goods trade indicates possible turnaround in second quarter of 2023: WTO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:28 IST
Global goods trade indicates possible turnaround in second quarter of 2023: WTO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global goods trade is expected to witness a turnaround in the second quarter of this year due to a recent pickup in export orders, the WTO said on Wednesday.

According to the WTO's Goods Trade Barometer, preliminary data suggest that trade remained depressed in the first quarter of 2023.

''But the recent pickup in export orders points to an increase in demand for traded goods in the second quarter,'' it added.

These results are broadly consistent with the WTO's most recent trade forecast issued on April 5, which projects 1.7 per cent growth in world merchandise trade in 2023.

The WTO's (World Trade Organisation) expectation augurs well for India, which is struggling to push its outbound shipments.

India's exports contracted by 12.7 per cent, the third month in a row, to USD 34.66 billion in April even as the trade deficit reduced to a 20-month low of USD 15.24 billion, the government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023