TTD chairman lays foundation for new temple at Karimnagar in Telangana

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple at Karimnagar in Telangana amidst chants of Vedic mantras and rituals.

TTD, the official custodian of the Tirupati temple, is building the new temple at a cost of Rs 20 crore in 10 acres of land provided by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

''The complex consists of sub-temples for Sri Padmavati, Sri Andalamma, compound wall, parking etc. The temple is to be completed in two years and all services will be held as in Srivari temple at Tirumala," said a press note shared by TTD today.

While laying the foundation, Subba Reddy highlighted that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed TTD to build temples across the country. Telangana MP Damodaram, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and others were present.

Meanwhile, the temple body scheduled the ankurarpanam fete (ritual) for the newly built Sri Venkateswara temple at Majin village in Jammu on June 2 ahead of its maha samprokshana ritual slated on June 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)