Left Menu

TTD chairman lays foundation for new temple at Karimnagar in Telangana

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple at Karimnagar in Telangana amidst chants of Vedic mantras and rituals.TTD, the official custodian of the Tirupati temple, is building the new temple at a cost of Rs 20 crore in 10 acres of land provided by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.The complex consists of sub-temples for Sri Padmavati, Sri Andalamma, compound wall, parking etc.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:25 IST
TTD chairman lays foundation for new temple at Karimnagar in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple at Karimnagar in Telangana amidst chants of Vedic mantras and rituals.

TTD, the official custodian of the Tirupati temple, is building the new temple at a cost of Rs 20 crore in 10 acres of land provided by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

''The complex consists of sub-temples for Sri Padmavati, Sri Andalamma, compound wall, parking etc. The temple is to be completed in two years and all services will be held as in Srivari temple at Tirumala," said a press note shared by TTD today.

While laying the foundation, Subba Reddy highlighted that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed TTD to build temples across the country. Telangana MP Damodaram, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and others were present.

Meanwhile, the temple body scheduled the ankurarpanam fete (ritual) for the newly built Sri Venkateswara temple at Majin village in Jammu on June 2 ahead of its maha samprokshana ritual slated on June 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023