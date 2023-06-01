Left Menu

Sixteen children hospitalized in western Canada after fall in historic site -CBC News

Sixteen children and an adult were taken to hospital on Wednesday after falling inside the historic Fort Gibraltar during a school field trip in the western Canadian city of Winnipeg, CBC News reported, citing a fire paramedic service assistant. The children were 10 or 11 years old, CBC reported, adding that three of the children were in an unstable condition.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 00:05 IST
Sixteen children hospitalized in western Canada after fall in historic site -CBC News

Sixteen children and an adult were taken to hospital on Wednesday after falling inside the historic Fort Gibraltar during a school field trip in the western Canadian city of Winnipeg, CBC News reported, citing a fire paramedic service assistant.

The children were 10 or 11 years old, CBC reported, adding that three of the children were in an unstable condition. "Deeply concerned about the incident at Fort Gibraltar this morning involving a school group," Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said on Twitter.

City officials did not have details to share immediately when contacted by Reuters. Fort Gibraltar, in the province of Manitoba, is one of over 1,000 protected national historic sites in Canada.

