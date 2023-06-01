Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian missiles kill two children in Kyiv

It was the 18th attack on the capital this month. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nine people needed hospital treatment. City authorities said the impact was from shot-down cruise or ballistic missiles. Air raid alerts in Kyiv and in most of eastern Ukraine were in effect for about an hour.

Updated: 01-06-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:01 IST
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed three people including two children and injured 14 on Thursday, officials in the Ukrainian capital said.

The Kyiv military administration said in a statement the attack struck the Desnyanskyi region on the capital's eastern outskirts as well as Dniprovkskyi district, closer to the centre. It was the 18th attack on the capital this month.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nine people needed hospital treatment. Emergency crews had extinguished fires caused by falling debris near the sites of the strikes. Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app a medical clinic had been hit. Photographs posted on the city's website showed windows blown out in the clinic and in nearby apartment buildings.

Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed rescue teams attending to residents in buildings, with shattered building materials strewn about on the street. City authorities said the impact was from shot-down cruise or ballistic missiles.

Air raid alerts in Kyiv and in most of eastern Ukraine were in effect for about an hour.

