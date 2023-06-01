Left Menu

Visiting Moldova, Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready for NATO membership

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Moldova on Thursday that Ukraine was ready to be in the NATO military alliance, and that Kyiv was waiting for the bloc to be ready to admit his country. He also reiterated Ukraine's desire to join the European Union after arriving in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, for a summit bringing together more than 40 European leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Image Credit: ANI
  • Moldova

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Moldova on Thursday that Ukraine was ready to be in the NATO military alliance, and that Kyiv was waiting for the bloc to be ready to admit his country.

He also reiterated Ukraine's desire to join the European Union after arriving in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, for a summit bringing together more than 40 European leaders. The summit is intended to show support for both countries as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.

"We support Moldova and its people who are integrating into the EU. You supported our people, our refugees who fled in the first days of the war, and we will never forget it," Zelenskiy said, standing beside Moldovan President Maia Sandu. "Our future is in the EU. Ukraine is ready to join NATO," he said.

The European Political Community summit is being hosted by Moldova at a castle about 20 km (12 miles) from Ukrainian territory.

