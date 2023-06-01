Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore tops university Impact Rankings 2023 for India

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore has emerged as India's highest-placed university in the 'Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023' released on Thursday, ranked 52nd in the world for tackling some of the biggest global challenges.

In a worldwide tally topped by Western Sydney University in Australia, the University of Manchester in the UK and Queen's University in Canada, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, stood out for its efforts towards meeting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Other Indian universities in the top 300 include Lovely Professional University in Punjab, ranked between 101 and 200; Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Himachal Pradesh ranked between 101 and 200; and KIIT University in Odisha ranked between 201 and 300.

"It's great to see how well Indian universities are doing – featuring joint 52nd in the overall top 100 and in the top 100 for 10 of the 17 SDGs. It is a testament to how seriously those institutions take those critically important goals," said Phil Baty, THE Chief Knowledge Officer.

"The 'Times Higher Education Impact Rankings', now in its fifth year, is establishing itself as one of the world's most important university rankings. It moves away from the traditional and more narrow approach to rankings and looks at far broader issues – examining how universities are improving our world," he said.

For the individual SDGs, India appears highest for SDG 5 – gender equality – with Manipal Academy of Higher Education coming 4th.

India also has the most universities in the top 100 in SDG 7 – affordable and clean energy – with five including the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati ranked highest in sixth place, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences at joint 18th, Chitkara University at joint 40th, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences at joint 43rd and Lovely Professional University in at 77th.

According to THE analysis, India does well for SDG 4 – quality education – with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham ranking ninth, Manipal Academy of Higher Education in joint 25th place and B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology joint 75th.

Three universities from India are in the top 100 for SDG 3 – good health and wellbeing – with JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research coming joint 16th, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham coming 23rd and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in joint 83rd position.

"These rankings are very special – they focus not on traditional and controversial ranking metrics such as research, wealth and prestige, but on more directly real-world challenges around social and economic impact. We are delighted that so many Indian universities have embraced this pioneering new way to understand university excellence and are showing such global leadership on impact. This gives a fresh perspective on the true excellence in the Indian higher education community," added Baty.

The rankings assess universities on metrics across all 17 UN SDGs: No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Industry Innovations and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequalities, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, Peace Justice and Strong Institutions, and Partnerships for the Goals.

The methodology was developed in conjunction with THE partners Vertigo Ventures and Elsevier, and after consultation and input from individual universities, academics and sector groups. The findings are displayed in 18 league tables, one for each of the 17 individual SDGs, and one overall ranking table.

To appear in the overall ranking table, universities must have submitted SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) and a minimum of three other SDGs.

