Mother-daughter murder in east Delhi: Police identify suspects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:47 IST
Police have identified two suspects in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old woman and her daughter in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, officials said on Thursday.

During analysis of the CCTV footage, the suspects were identified and teams formed to conduct raids in the national capital and others places, including Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, to nab them, they said.

A senior police officer said the elderly women's daughter was suffering from autism and most of the properties were on her name. She had two elder siblings who are married and stay in Delhi, but they did not share good relations with her.

Police suspect that someone close to the family was behind the murder.

On Wednesday, highly decomposed bodies of Rajrani Lal, a retired official of All India Radio, and her daughter Ginni Karar (30) bearing injury marks were found in their flat in Krishna Nagar.

A neighbour made a PCR call around 8 pm on Wednesday complaining about foul smell emanating from a flat on the first floor of a building in E Block, following which a police team was rushed to the spot and found the bodies in a highly decomposed state and maggot-infested.

The neighbours said the victims did not interact much with people.

