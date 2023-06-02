Left Menu

Mars as never seen before: Check out this spectacular new view of the Red Planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:22 IST
Mars as never seen before: Check out this spectacular new view of the Red Planet
Image Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin/G. Michael

To mark the 20th launchiversary of Mars Express, the European Space Agency (ESA) has released a new mosaic that shows the Red Planet's colour and composition in spectacular detail.

The Mars Express has been orbiting the planet since 2003, making it one of the longest-running missions to the Red Planet. Over the past two decades, the orbiter has provided valuable data and insights about the Martian environment to help better understand the planet's geology, topography, atmosphere, and other aspects.

The spacecraft carries a suite of scientific instruments including the High-Resolution Satereo Camera (HRSC), responsible for this mosaic, which typically captures images of the Martian surface from an altitude of approximately 300 km, providing detailed coverage of areas spanning about 50 km. However, a novel technique was employed to create this captivating mosaic. The camera collected 90 images from higher altitudes ranging between 4000 and 10,000 km, covering areas spanning approximately 2500 km in width. These individual images were combined to form a comprehensive global perspective of Mars.

In this spectacular new view, significant portions of Mars exhibit a strikingly dark and blue hue. These areas are comprised of grey-black basaltic sands, originating from volcanic processes. These sands, propelled by wind, accumulate and form extensive layers, giving rise to magnificent sand dunes and dune fields nestled within impact craters.

On the other hand, materials influenced by water display a lighter appearance. Among the most prevalent water-weathered minerals on Mars are clay and sulphate minerals, which manifest as noticeably bright features in such composite images.

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023