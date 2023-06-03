Left Menu

Maha: Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; will create 40k jobs, says Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:45 IST
Maha: Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; will create 40k jobs, says Fadnavis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bajaj Finserv under which the non-banking finance company will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune which is expected to create 40,000 jobs, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

After signing the MoU, Fadnavis said Pune was gradually becoming a hub for financial services and the latest development involving Bajaj Finserve would boost the sector.

''I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector,'' Fadnavis said about the MoU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023