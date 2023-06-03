Left Menu

3 new railway stations to come up in Haryana's Yamunanagar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:06 IST
3 new railway stations to come up in Haryana's Yamunanagar
  • Country:
  • India

Three new railway stations will come up Kalanaur, Jagadhari and Darazpur in Yamunanagar district under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Railway (EDFCR) project and these will benefit the industrial sector, a top Haryana government official said on Saturday.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said to ensure benefits to industries from these stations, a committee led by the Yamunanagar deputy commissioner will be formed.

This committee will gather information from industries based in the area and accordingly facilitate services at the stations, he said in an official statement.

The development of the railway corridor will not only benefit local traders and industries but also businesses up to Ponta Sahib, it said.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioner to prepare a plan in consultation with officials of traders' bodies and chambers of commerce regarding the utilisation of the three stations.

He also suggested organising a seminar to provide information about the facilities at these stations.

Kaushal was reviewing the ongoing development works in Yamunanagar district on Saturday, the statement said.

Railway officials apprised that the work on the railway corridor is in its final stages.

The new Kalanaur junction and new Jagadhri railway junction are connected to the express highway, which will greatly benefit traders, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023