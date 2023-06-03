NASA's camera spots spiders on Mars | Check out this image

Are you ready for a dose of extraterrestrial intrigue? NASA has shared a jaw-dropping picture that may make you do a double take - what appears to be spiders crawling on the Martian surface. But before you let your imagination run wild with visions of alien arachnids, hold your excitement.

These captivating formations, known as "spider terrain," are not actually spiders, but rather a captivating result of ice sublimation in the planet's polar regions. The image was captured by NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera. The intricate network of channels branching out in different directions presents a captivating sight against the planet's distinct reddish backdrop.

In the polar regions of Mars, the extreme cold causes ice to undergo sublimation, directly transitioning from a solid to a gaseous state. This process disturbs the surrounding terrain and exposes darker subsurface material, creating a visually intriguing pattern. These formations often resemble branching channels, with some resembling the legs of a spider, hence the name "spider terrain".

The HiRISE Camera, aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), plays a crucial role in exploring and understanding the Red Planet. It is operated by the University of Arizona.

Since its launch in 2005, the powerful instrument has been capturing and beaming back breathtaking images of diverse Martian landscapes, including towering mountains, deep canyons, ancient riverbeds, impact craters, and intriguing geological formations. These images have not only fascinated space enthusiasts but have also provided crucial data for scientific research and exploration missions.

The above picture of a spider terrain was captured when the spacecraft's altitude was 246 km (153 mi).