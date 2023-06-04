Left Menu

Spectator dies from fall during River Plate match

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 04-06-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 05:31 IST
A spectator died from a fall at Estadio Monumental during an Argentine Primera Division match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia on Saturday.

River Plate said in a statement that "a supporter jumped into the void" from one of the upper sections and "died immediately" during the first half of the game.

The club added "no violent situation took place around him" and "within 30 minutes the stadium had been completely emptied." River Plate added local authorities were investigating the incident.

Referee Fernando Rapallini decided to suspend the scoreless match shortly after he was informed about the incident.

River Plate finished a two-year renovation of its stadium in March. Its capacity was increased from 72,000 to 83,200 seats.

