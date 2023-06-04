Parts of Delhi witnesses light rains, max temp settles at 33.7 deg C

Light rains were witnessed in some parts of the national capital on Sunday, which recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city recorded 3 mm of rainfall between Saturday 8.30 am to Sunday 8.30 am.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 86 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the moderate category with a reading of 173 at 6 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the moderate category from June 4 to June 7.

