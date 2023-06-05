Left Menu

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Fire department and homeland security officials in Washington said they had no reports of any incidents. "We have no active incidents," a spokesperson for the fire department said. "There is no threat at this time," the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 01:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 01:38 IST
A sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. on Sunday was caused by an authorized Pentagon flight, the Annapolis Maryland Office of Emergency Management said.

Residents of the U.S. capital reported hearing a loud boom across a wide area. Fire department and homeland security officials in Washington said they had no reports of any incidents. "We have no active incidents," a spokesperson for the fire department said.

"There is no threat at this time," the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on Twitter.

