Left Menu

World Environment Day: Prez Murmu asks people to adopt eco-friendly approach in daily activities

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked the people to adopt an eco-friendly approach in their day-to-day activities to build a clean, biodiversity-rich and beautiful planet.Lets together build a green future, said the President, who is currently on a visit to Suriname and Serbia.World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5.On this World Environment Day, let us remind ourselves that we are the children of Mother Earth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 09:31 IST
World Environment Day: Prez Murmu asks people to adopt eco-friendly approach in daily activities
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked the people to adopt an eco-friendly approach in their day-to-day activities to build a clean, biodiversity-rich and beautiful planet.

''Let's together build a green future!,'' said the President, who is currently on a visit to Suriname and Serbia.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5.

''On this World Environment Day, let us remind ourselves that we are the children of Mother Earth. It is our time to give back to the Nature which always caters to our needs and demands. Let's re-dedicate ourselves to adopt an eco-friendly approach in our day-to-day activities and gift a clean, biodiversity rich and beautiful planet for the posterity. Let's together build a green future!,'' Murmu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023