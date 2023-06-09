Left Menu

WTC Final Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Day 3 Stumps

PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 22:51 IST
Following is the scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings: 469 India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15 Shubman Gill b Boland 13 Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14 Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14 Ajinkya Rahane c Green b Cummins 89 Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48 Srikar Bharat b Boland 5 Shardul Thakur c Carey b Green 51 Umesh Yadav b Cummins 5 Mohammed Shami c Carey b Starc 13 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (B-10, LB-10, NB-8, W-1) 29 Total: (All out in 69.4 overs) 296 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30, 3-50, 4-71, 5-142, 6-152, 7-261, 8-271, 9-294, 10-296 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 13.4-0-71-2, Pat Cummins 20-2-83-3, Scott Boland 20-6-59-2, Cameron Green 12-1-44-2, Nathan Lyon 4-0-19-1.

Australia 2nd Innings Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 David Warner c Bharat b Mohd Siraj 1 Marnus Labuschagne batting 41 Steven Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 Travis Head c & b Jadeja 18 Cameron Green batting 7 Extras: (B-4 LB-2 NB-2 W-1) 9 Total: (For 4 wickets in 44 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/24 3/86 4/111 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10-4-17-0, Mohammed Siraj 12-2-41-1, Shardul Thakur 6-1-13-0, Umesh Yadav 7-1-21-1, Ravindra Jadeja 9-3-25-2.

