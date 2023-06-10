Left Menu

Himachal CM asks Union minister for ownership transfer of Shanan hydropower project

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 17:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM-Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union power minister R K Singh to complete the ownership transfer of the Shanan hydropower project from Punjab to the hill state.

Shanan hydropower project, commissioned in 1932, was built under a 99-year lease agreement between Joginder Sen, the then king of the erstwhile Mandi state, and British engineer B C Batty signed in 1925.

During the reorganisation of states in November 1966, the powerhouse which came under Mandi district of the hill state was given to Punjab as per the lease agreement that will expire on March 2, 2024.

''I have apprised the Union minister about all the issues related to ownership of the Shanan hydel project and also about its lease period which is expiring in March 2024,'' the chief minister said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Various issues pertaining to the power sector were raised with the Union power minister during the latter's stay in Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The chief minister also urged the Union minister to complete the ownership transfer process in a time-bound manner, it added.

Sukhu, who has recently handed over the legal documents regarding the project to the Union power ministry, also said that the project can generate an annual income of Rs 200 crore.

According to the statement, Sukhu has also requested the Centre to formulate a scheme to develop infrastructure for facilitating hydropower projects of less than 25 MW capacity in Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, Sukhu said the state government has taken up the issue of providing incentives to Himachal Pradesh to enhance competitiveness for the production of green hydrogen in the market, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

