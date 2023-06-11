Int'l Horticulture Market Ganaur to be beneficial for farmers, vegetable producers: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said International Horticulture Market Ganaur will prove to be very beneficial for the farmers and fruit and vegetable producers.

He was addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the second phase of construction work of the International Horticulture Market at Ganaur worth Rs 2,600 crore, according to an official statement. He said that along with the farmers, it will prove to be very beneficial for fruit and vegetable producers, the common public and traders.

Khattar said the horticulture market will become the biggest market not only in India but also in Asia.

Along with Haryana, farmers and traders from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand will be able to take advantage of this market, he said.

According to the statement, the vegetable growers of Ganaur will be given a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre on production for three years.

He said that at present, vegetable production is being done on 3,000 acres in the Ganaur block, which should be further increased. Ganaur railway station in Sonipat is just one km away from the Horticulture Market, from where there will be a facility to transport fruits and vegetables, he said.

Meanwhile, Khattar said that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana have taken several decisions in the interests of farmers.

The chief minister also made an announcement for sunflower-producing farmers. He said that it has been decided that an oil factory will be set up on four acres of land in Kurukshetra, which will have a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes. He further said that Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal will start next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the market will help bring a big change in the lives of the farmers and strengthen them economically.

Besides, the market will also generate employment for thousands of people, he said.

