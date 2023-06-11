Blaze in plywood factory in west Delhi, 20 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out in a plywood factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said there was no report of injuries to anybody.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 6 pm and more than 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. A makeshift temporary workplace made of tin sheds situated on the terrace of the factory caught fire and the raw materials stored there for making plywood were damaged in the incident, a senior fire officer said.

The fire was doused by 8.20 pm, the official said, adding what caused the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)