Raj Guv inaugurates library

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday inaugurated the Govind Guru Library developed by the city improvement trust at Abu Road. On the occasion, he called upon everyone to make concerted efforts for the development of book culture.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:56 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday inaugurated the Govind Guru Library developed by the city improvement trust at Abu Road. On the occasion, he called upon everyone to make concerted efforts for the development of book culture. After the inauguration of the library building, the Governor reviewed the library facilities, reading room etc developed there and described them as important for the book culture.

He also interacted with the children present here. MP Devji Bhai Patel, Neeraj Dangi and MLA Samaram Garasia were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

