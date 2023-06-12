Left Menu

Mumbai: Four children feared drowned off Juhu Koliwada, one rescued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four children are feared drowned and one has been rescued after they ventured into the rough seas at Juhu here on Monday, a civic official said. The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada in the western suburbs, where a group of five boys, in the age group of 12 to 15 years, ventured into the sea around 5.30 pm, he said.

The civic authorities had initially received information that six people had ventured into the sea, but now it has been confirmed that five boys drowned, the official said.

The boys had walked half a kilometre from the shore when they started drowning, he said.

“One of the boys was rescued by a fisherman before the fire brigade arrived at the scene, while four others are still missing and a search operation is underway for them, the official said.

The fire brigade, police, BMC ward staff and ambulances have been mobilised to the scene, he said.

The fire brigade is facing difficulty in the search because of the high tide, the official said, adding that divers from the Navy and Coast Guard have also been requested to join the operation.

The civic authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions witnessed ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' off Gujarat coast on June 15.

