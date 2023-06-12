Left Menu

HP: PWD Minister assures better roads during Apple season

The Public Works Department would ensure smooth transportation of apples and will make earnest efforts to address various concerns pertaining to roads and transportation, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Monday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 21:16 IST
Chairing a review meeting of officers PWD and other departments here to discuss the maintenance of roads for the upcoming apple season, he said as of now, 14 roads have been identified under Shimla circle which require special attention to facilitate seamless operations with an expenditure of about Rs 3.50 crores. According to a statement, he informed that funds amounting to Rs 3.48 crore were released by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) for doubling the road, leading to Parala Market Yard and 80 per cent of the work has already been completed.

The apple season starts in July in Himachal.

The Minister emphasised the importance of widening roads to create sufficient parking space. He also directed to erect signage in accident-prone areas and black spots.

Deliberations were also held on the existing status of the Chaila road widening project. Apart from this, an establishment of a control room in Theog was also proposed to ensure the smooth functioning of vehicles during the apple season besides setting up sub-control rooms and checkpoints at several locations.

The responsibility for maintaining Panchayat and village-level link roads will be refurbished in collaboration with the rural development department through Block Development Officers (BDOs), the statement said.

