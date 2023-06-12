Punjab govt drafting Vision document for 10 pc growth by 2047: Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Monday said the state government is drafting a vision document to achieve a 7.5 per cent growth by 2030 and 10 per cent by 2047. He said this document will act as a guiding document for successive governments to focus their efforts and policies in the right direction.

Cheema said the comprehensive vision document being drafted by the planning department would highlight the current status, sector-wise challenges, short-term (2030) and long-term (2047) targets, and strategies to achieve the identified targets. “It aims at converging efforts of different administrative departments and agencies to meet the challenges and achieve identified sectoral goals”, said Cheema in an official statement here.

He said this document will also highlight the grey areas which require serious and rigorous efforts to rejuvenate the state's economy while giving impetus to employment, industry, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure development, sustainable cities, and communities. “Efforts are being made to focus on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education, health infrastructure and provisioning, achieving gender equality, affordable and clean energy, climate action and natural resource conservation”, said Cheema.

The FM said the Bhagwant Mann-led government is committed to regaining the old glory of the state by making 'Rangla Punjab' through effective economic policies and people-oriented programs like 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar'. He said so far three cabinet meetings have been held at Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Mansa under the 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' programme. “For the first time in the state, a revolution has been brought in the entire governance system by making the bureaucracy directly accountable to the people”, he added.

