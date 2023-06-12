3 luxury hotels to come up along Kiratpur-Manali project in Himachal: CM

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is planning to open three luxury hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali project to facilitate the tourists and commuters, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Presiding over the review meeting of HPTDC, he said that these hotels would be equipped with modern facilities and would aim to enhance the tourism experience in the state. A study has been conducted to determine the best approach for implementing the project, Sukhu informed.

Highlighting the importance of developing infrastructure for the promotion of tourism in Himachal, he said the inflow of tourists would significantly increase once the four-lane road becomes operational. The state government would provide all basic amenities to the tourists. The government's efforts in expanding tourism infrastructure and services are expected to enhance the experience of visitors besides creating employment and self-employment opportunities for the local population, he said.

The chief minister said in the recent cabinet meeting, the decision was taken to establish highway-cum-tourist police stations with necessary staff at Baghed in Bilaspur district, Nerchowk in Mandi district and Bhunter in Kullu district, along the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway to ensure safety and security of the commuter.

Managing Director of the HPTDC Amit Kashyap presented a comprehensive overview of the corporation's ongoing projects during the meeting.

