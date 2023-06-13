Left Menu

Coast Guard evacuates 50 from oil rig off Gujarat coast in overnight operation

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 12:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated 50 personnel from an oil rig located 40 km off the Dwarka coast in Gujarat in an overnight operation amid inclement weather conditions due to the impending cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in the region, the maritime agency said on Tuesday.

“India Coast Guard Region NorthWest evacuated 50 personnel from oil rig 'Key Singapore' 40 km seaward from Dwarka in seven sorties of overnight ops by ICG ALH aircraft and ship Shoor,'' it said in a release.

It said the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and ship braved ''very rough sea conditions'' and inclement weather due to approaching Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district on June 15. The Coast Guard pressed into service its MK III, an ALH, for the rescue operations even as all its units continued to be on high alert to render assistance as required, it said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s latest bulletin, Biparjoy is very likely to move north-northeastward and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port by the evening of June 15 as a “very severe cyclonic storm”.

Wind speed at the time is expected to be in the range of 125-135 kmph gusting up to 150 kmph, it said. In view of the cyclone, authorities have planned for large-scale evacuation of people living near the coastline.

