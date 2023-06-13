Left Menu

Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy's hometown kills at least 10; several others trapped in rubble

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The mayor of the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih said 10 people have died following Russian missile strikes overnight that hit civilian sites including a residential building.

Oleksandr Vilkul said 28 other people had been wounded and at least one person was believed to be under the rubble. In an early afternoon update Tuesday, Vilkul wrote on the Telegram app that a dozen injured people had been rushed to city hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

