Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy's hometown kills at least 10; several others trapped in rubble
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:06 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The mayor of the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih said 10 people have died following Russian missile strikes overnight that hit civilian sites including a residential building.
Oleksandr Vilkul said 28 other people had been wounded and at least one person was believed to be under the rubble. In an early afternoon update Tuesday, Vilkul wrote on the Telegram app that a dozen injured people had been rushed to city hospitals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Kryvyi Rih
- Vilkul
- Telegram
- Russian
- Oleksandr Vilkul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital, crowds mark Kyiv Day
Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes
Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes
Sleepless in Kyiv: Nighttime Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens in Ukrainian capital
Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after hitting Ukrainian capital with a more common nighttime barrage