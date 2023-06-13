Delhi LG adopts 4 villages to turning them into model villages

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has adopted four villages in the national capital to turn them into model villages with improved civic infra, health facilities and water management, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The LG had earlier adopted Qutubgarh village in northwest Delhi for developing it into a model village that showed encouraging results, it said.

The newly adopted villages -- Nizampur, Jaunti, Rawta and Deorala -- will be provided with civic infra, health facilities, livelihood opportunities and comprehensive water and plantation management plans to make them model villages, it said.

According to the census of 2011, Nizampur and Jaunti in northwest Delhi have populations of about 6,000-7,000 and 8,000-9,000 respectively. Rawta and Deoral in southwest Delhi have populations of 2,933 and 524 respectively.

Various issues related to water, agriculture and health will be addressed in the selected villages on a priority basis, it said.

The initiatives for developing Qutabgarh as a model village was started in September 2022 with the plantation of 1,000 saplings of sandalwood by 500 farmers.

Saxena visited Qutabgarh village on April 13 this year and distributed 2,000 guava and 1,000 grapes saplings to villagers.

During the visit, the LG had directed the officials concerned to undertake all possible steps to develop Qutabgarh into a model village.

Various development works undertaken in Qutubgarh included upgrading of civic dispensary into a polyclinic, setting up of a post office, installation of LED street lights, development of two ponds, training to 60 farmers, youth aspiration survey to assess skill training, and strengthening of local transport facility, it added.

