'Waste-to-wonder' park, fountains to beautify Delhi for G20 summit

As part of the beautification drive for the upcoming G20 summit here, the New Delhi Municipal Council is building a 'waste-to-wonder' park and installing water fountains at several intersections in the national capital.

With India presiding over the G20 bloc for a year, the beautification project will enable the NDMC to showcase Delhi's unique heritage, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay told PTI. A 'waste to wonder' park is being built in Delhi's upmarket Shanti Path, which will exhibit sculptures made of scrap material. The different sculptures will depict the national animals and birds of all the G20 countries. These art pieces for the G20 park have been conceptualised and curated by a team of renowned national-level artists with experience in waste-to-wonder projects, Upadhyay said. ''Alongside each piece, an information plate will be placed mentioning the animal, its real picture and its importance for the country concerned. The details of the artists will also be displayed,'' the NDMC vice chairman said.

The NDMC has also erected four sculptures made out of waste material at different intersections in the city, while the installation of fountains is in progress, Upadhyay said.

''As part of the planned renovation works, the tiles on the footpath are being renovated and paint work is underway across New Delhi,'' Upadhyay said.

Connaught Place, the heart of the city, is also undergoing a revamp, which is likely to be completed by July, he added.

''The conservation and restoration of Connaught Place include repair works and exterior painting of all buildings in the outer and inner circles and radial roads,'' the NDMC vice chairman said.

India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings are scheduled to be held at 55 locations across the country and the summit will be hosted in Delhi in September 2023.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)