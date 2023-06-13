State keen to operate, maintain new airports on its own: Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil

The Karnataka government is mulling bringing the responsibility of operation and maintenance of new airports under the ambit of the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday.

KSIIDC is a body functioning under the department of the Large and Medium Industries.

Talks will be held with the union government about the operation and maintenance of new airports, Patil said.

Noting that the Shivamogga airport is ready to commence operations and the directorate of civil aviation has given approval for the same, he said, likewise the government also intends to operate and maintain the Vijayapura and Hassan airports that are under construction.

''It would be good if we operate and maintain the new airports on our own hereafter, and it is going to fetch financial benefits,'' he added.

Citing an example, the minister said that the Shirdi airport is being operated and maintained by the Maharashtra government itself. This model is being followed in 2-3 other states also.

The state has set up an airport in Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. However, this has been handed over to the Airports Authority of India. Instead of this, there will be local benefits if we run it ourselves, he said.

Patil in response to a question said that at present there is no thought to take back the land that has been sanctioned to Chanakya University during BJP rule, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take a call on this.

However, action will be taken against the cases of misuse of land and the land allotments by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will also be examined, he said.

