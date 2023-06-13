5.4 magnitude quake hits J-K's Doda, 5 injured; tremors felt in parts of north India

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, causing damage to scores of buildings and injuring at least five people, officials said.

The tremors were felt across Delhi and other parts of north India, and in neighbouring Pakistan. People in parts of the union territory rushed out of their homes in panic.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region at 1:33 pm. Its epicentre was in Doda.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres, it said.

Five persons, including two children, suffered minor injuries in Doda district, officials said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI, ''There was no loss of life or any major injury to anyone in Jammu region. Several buildings have developed cracks.'' In Doda, Bhaderwah and Gandoh, scores of buildings developed cracks due to the tremors.

The false ceiling of a ward of the sub-district hospital in Bhaderwah collapsed, injuring a patient and a woman employee. Some of the debris fell on other patients recuperating in the hospital ward, an official said.

The patients have been moved to safety and are being treated in an emergency ward of the hospital, he said.

A government employee also suffered injuries plaster of her office building fell on her in Bhaderwah, officials said.

Azim Malik, a resident of Ghata Bhaderwah, said his house was damaged due to the tremors.

''It was a strong earthquake and cracks have developed in my house,'' Malik told PTI.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan told reporters that two children suffered minor injuries in a school. ''They have been brought to the sub-district hospital in Thathri. They are okay. All officials are on the ground,'' he said.

Panic-stricken schoolchildren gathered in fields in the Bhaderwah valley and teachers were seen consoling a few of them who were sobbing.

In Kishtwar district, dozens of buildings developed. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav told PTI, ''Revenue officials are recording details (of damage to buildings). There is no loss of life or injury to anyone. As a precautionary measure, schools were closed immediately.'' Tremors were also felt in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, about 150 km from Doda.

''Things in my kitchen were shaking due to the tremors,'' said Nandini, a resident of Shimla.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

''The tremors were mild and I felt them while I was sitting on a chair,'' said Baldev Chand, a resident of Chandigarh.

