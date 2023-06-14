Kakhovka dam disaster a health crisis in the making: WHO
UN News | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:17 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kherson residents flee under artillery fire after collapsed Kakhovka dam floods homes
State of emergency imposed in Russia-controlled parts of Kherson
Ukraine says Russia shelling Kherson region despite evacuation efforts
Over 1,500 people evacuated from flooded Kherson areas after Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam collapse
Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces - Ukraine's military