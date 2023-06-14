BSF starts 'Dani-Pani' mission to save birds from heat
The Border Security Force (BSF) has started a special mission 'Dana-Pani' under which it is arranging food and water for birds along the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer district.
The purpose of this special initiative is to protect the birds in the border area from the scorching heat.
As part of the mission, the BSF has made complete arrangements for grains and water for the birds. These birds are given food and water in the morning and evening, RK Negi, Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force said in a statement.
The officer said the BSF is not only providing food and water to these birds, but is also always ready to help the people living in the villages and 'dhanis' near the border. In these villages too, water is supplied through tankers when there is a shortage.
