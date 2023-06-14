Left Menu

BSF starts 'Dani-Pani' mission to save birds from heat

These birds are given food and water in the morning and evening, RK Negi, Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force said in a statement.The officer said the BSF is not only providing food and water to these birds, but is also always ready to help the people living in the villages and dhanis near the border.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:42 IST
BSF starts 'Dani-Pani' mission to save birds from heat
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has started a special mission 'Dana-Pani' under which it is arranging food and water for birds along the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer district.

The purpose of this special initiative is to protect the birds in the border area from the scorching heat.

As part of the mission, the BSF has made complete arrangements for grains and water for the birds. These birds are given food and water in the morning and evening, RK Negi, Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force said in a statement.

The officer said the BSF is not only providing food and water to these birds, but is also always ready to help the people living in the villages and 'dhanis' near the border. In these villages too, water is supplied through tankers when there is a shortage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023