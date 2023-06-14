Left Menu

Sri Lanka's small tea growers contributing 77pc of total production: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:13 IST
Sri Lanka's small tea growers contributing 77pc of total production: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan minister Ramesh Pathirana on Wednesday said small tea growers contribute around 77 per cent of the island country's total production, and the government is providing subsidiy to the STGs. Speaking at a BIMSTEC event on tea organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here, Pathirana said Sri Lanka is also trying to adopt technology to raise productivity. “There is a need to protect the existing markets and also go for value addition. Our government is giving subsidy to the small tea growers to support replantation activity, adoption of technology and best agricultural practices,'' he said. Most of the tea produced in the island country is exported, and the major exporting destinations include Russia, Turkey and Iran, the minister said.

Sri Lanka produced 250 million kg of tea last year, which is expected to go up to 280 million kg in this calendar year, he said.

''The biggest challenge is the shrinking global market for tea,” Pathirana added.

Speaking on the occasion, MD of Goodricke Tea Atul Asthana said the per capita consumption of the beverage in India has remained static, with STGs contributing close to 55 per cent of the total production of around 1,350 million kg.

''There is a lack of initiative on the part of the Tea Board for supporting generic promotional campaign. This is required to boost internal consumption,” Asthana said.

An official of the Tea Board said lack of funds is the reason for the statutory body not being able to support any generic campaign.

''We are going for digital and social media promotion, targeting the youth,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023