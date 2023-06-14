Next Starship test flight to take place in 6-8 weeks, SpaceX CEO reveals

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has revealed that the next test launch attempt of the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively known as Starship, is scheduled to take place within the next six to eight weeks. This announcement comes nearly two months after the first flight test, which encountered some setbacks following the launch.

On April 20, SpaceX conducted the first-ever flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket - a fully reusable transportation system capable of carrying both crew and cargo to destinations in deep space, including the Moon and Mars.

During the inaugural test, the Starship successfully lifted off from the orbital launch pad and reached an impressive apogee of approximately 39 kilometres over the Gulf of Mexico. However, the flight did not proceed as planned, as the vehicle encountered multiple engine failures, leading to a loss of altitude and a subsequent tumbling motion.

The unexpected turn of events resulted in the test ending prematurely, with the Starship prototype meeting an untimely end as it crashed into the ocean. Despite the setback, SpaceX regarded the flight test as a valuable learning experience, providing crucial data for future improvements and iterations of the Starship.

Now, in response to a curious Twitter user's query, Elon Musk has revealed that the next Starship test launch is on the horizon, with a timeframe of six to eight weeks. While specific details regarding the second launch attempt remain undisclosed, Musk's announcement suggests that SpaceX is diligently working to rectify the problems encountered during the previous test flight.

6 to 8 weeks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2023

Notably, SpaceX's Starship has been selected by NASA to land the agency's first astronauts on the surface of the Moon under the Artemis program.

As the next Starship test launch approaches, space enthusiasts eagerly await further updates from SpaceX.