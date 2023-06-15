Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern Philippines - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mindoro province on the main Luzon island in the Philippines on Thursday, but no major damage or casualties have been reported so far, authorities said.

The quake, which was also felt in the capital Manila and nearby provinces, was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The Philippine seismology agency initially recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, but later revised it to 6.3. It said it expects damage and aftershocks.

Operations of the three elevated railway lines in Manila were stopped due to the earthquake, the transport ministry said. Ceiling lights were seen shaking at a hotel in one of Manila's business districts where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was speaking to reporters after attending an international trade forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)