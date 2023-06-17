Standing Committee of Eastern Zonal Council discusses DBT program, special courts

The Standing Committee of the Eastern Zonal Council on Saturday discussed issues such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), fast track special courts, acquisition of land for new railway lines and other subjects of common interests for four eastern states at a meeting here.

All top functionaries representing Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and West Bengal highlighted the need for mutual coordination for the effective execution of several schemes and projects concerning the people of these states, a statement said here.

"Following the approval of the action taken report on the decisions taken by the Eastern Zonal Council in the 25th meeting held at Kolkata on December 17, 2022, the Standing Committee deliberated upon 48 items," the statement issued by the Bihar government said.

Issues that came up for discussion included DBT, Fast Track Special Court, Farakka Barrage, construction of Indrapuri Reservoir Project, acquisition of land for the proposed new rail line of Daniyawa- Biharsharif-Barbigha-Sheikhpura, and auction of mineral blocks.

"Certain contentious issues were resolved and dropped during the four-hour-long meeting. Those issues that remain unresolved will now be taken in the next meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council," the statement said.

