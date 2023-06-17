Left Menu

Standing Committee of Eastern Zonal Council discusses DBT program, special courts

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:34 IST
Standing Committee of Eastern Zonal Council discusses DBT program, special courts
  • Country:
  • India

The Standing Committee of the Eastern Zonal Council on Saturday discussed issues such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), fast track special courts, acquisition of land for new railway lines and other subjects of common interests for four eastern states at a meeting here.

All top functionaries representing Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and West Bengal highlighted the need for mutual coordination for the effective execution of several schemes and projects concerning the people of these states, a statement said here.

"Following the approval of the action taken report on the decisions taken by the Eastern Zonal Council in the 25th meeting held at Kolkata on December 17, 2022, the Standing Committee deliberated upon 48 items," the statement issued by the Bihar government said.

Issues that came up for discussion included DBT, Fast Track Special Court, Farakka Barrage, construction of Indrapuri Reservoir Project, acquisition of land for the proposed new rail line of Daniyawa- Biharsharif-Barbigha-Sheikhpura, and auction of mineral blocks.

"Certain contentious issues were resolved and dropped during the four-hour-long meeting. Those issues that remain unresolved will now be taken in the next meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023