Expert panel to be formed to prepare blueprint for Bengaluru's development: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said an expert committee would be constituted to prepare a master plan or a blueprint for comprehensive development of Bengaluru city in six months. Construction of ''tunnel roads'' in the city and development of satellite towns were among the suggestions that came across as Shivakumar, who is also in-charge for Bengaluru Development, held a meeting with leaders from various fields regarding the development of the state capital, under the title 'Brand Bengaluru'.

''After rounds of consultations, we will constitute a committee of government officials and those willing to contribute from the private, to prepare a blueprint, a master plan for Bengaluru in six months,'' Shivakumar said. Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said many among those who attended the meeting were ready to contribute both in terms of ideas and financially, or were willing to take up projects like development of lakes among others.

Stating that he will hold discussions with officials regarding what transpired in the meeting and come out with a time-bound programme, the Deputy CM said another round of meetings will be held next week where the opinions of people from various fields will be heard.

A website will also be launched and the opinions from the public will be collected, he said, adding, the process of making a grand plan for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru will be launched after that.

Forty-two leaders from various fields including industrialists, information technology, biotechnology, education sector, real estate, entrepreneurs, among others participated in the meeting.

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman and MD of Prestige Group Irfan Razack, co-founder of Zerodha Nikhil Kamath, BJP MP from Bangalore North and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda, were among those present at the meeting.

According to Shivakumar, many issues including high traffic corridors, extending metro rail service, reduction of traffic congestion especially at high density traffic junctions in the city, solving the problem of waste management, purification and reuse of sewage water for industries and parks, improving slums, road widening, construction of peripheral ring road and elevated roads, were discussed in the meeting.

Some expressed displeasure over the suburban rail project not being initiated, he said, adding suggestions have also been received about completing the pending works of 'NICE Road' and using it as a ring road, time-bound completion of projects, and eliminating corruption.

Noting that suggestions also came regarding construction of tunnel roads crisscrossing the city, Shivakumar said: ''Few of those who attended the meeting said -- get people from outside for this (tunnel roads), let them invest and maintain it for about 50 years and then give it back to the state. They said the government should take a bold step in this regard or else it will be a big problem for Bengaluru in the days ahead.'' Also there were suggestions on opening certain businesses 24/7, pooling of vehicles, parking issues, among others. Some leaders stressed on the need for developing satellite towns around the city to manage the growing influx of people into Bengaluru.

