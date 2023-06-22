US Hurricane Center sees 90% chance of cyclone near west coast of Africa

A tropical wave located midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"If this trend continues, a tropical depression could form as early as later this morning (June 22), the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)