US Hurricane Center sees 90% chance of cyclone near west coast of Africa

A tropical wave located midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
"If this trend continues, a tropical depression could form as early as later this morning (June 22), the NHC said.
